Rezoning proposal in Harris County causes concern for residents; developer responds

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents in Harris County are taking to social media to share concerns about a rezoning proposal involving hundreds of homes on smaller plots of land.
A public hearing is took place at the Harris County Courthouse to tackle the controversial project.
The developer is looking to rezone almost 200 acres of property to build a neighborhood on Grey Rock Road. Some Harris County residents say bringing in 200 more families is going to have a negative impact on schools, safety, and property values.
Hashtag “Save Harris County” signs have popped up around the area, showing concern for the rezoning proposal on Grey Rock Road. Grey Rock Development LLC wants to build nearly 200 homes on quarter acre plots. Residents said this will cause issues.
“Overcrowding our schools and a shortage of water and a shortage of deputies," are just some of the problems Harris County resident Meghan Guenther mentions.
Doug Pullen Jr. lives on Grey Rock Road and said, “I already think about the traffic up and down Grey Rock, taking kids to school and you already have trucks coming through and you add all these homes and you’re opening a window of all sorts of things to come.”
A managing partner with the development company says he’s spoken with a lot of people who live on Grey Rock Road.
“The majority of those people were either neutral in their position or actually endorsing it, saying they welcomed it to the neighborhood and thought it would be a positive addition,” says David Erickson.
Erickson says there is a national trend of people wanting larger homes on smaller pieces of land, but some residents say it’s not what they want.
“If you come to Harris County and you look at some of the older neighborhoods that have been here for a long time, you drive in and every house is different. You don’t see your neighbors. There’s trees around and you feel private and secluded. Even if you live in a subdivision you still feel secluded a little bit,” says Guenther.
Pullen adds, “I’m all for the development if it’s done the way everyone else has to do it with their two acre minimums.”
