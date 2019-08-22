Auburn University reminds student about safe travel at night after attempted robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Auburn are investigating an attempted robbery near Auburn University’s campus, which has prompted the university to remind students about staying safe while traveling at night.
The victim of the attempted robbery reported that he was walking in the 600 block of West Magnolia Ave. at approximately 4:30 a.m. when he felt the assailant poke him in the back with an unknown object and demand his belongings. A weapon was never seen during the incident.
After a short physical altercation, the assailant fled the area heading north on foot. He is described as being 5′11″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security department released the following tips to students:
- When walking at night, always walk in groups in well-lit and well-traveled areas.
- Avoid using short-cuts that are secluded.
- Use the free Auburn Safety app “Friend Walk” feature.
- The Night Security Shuttle provides rides on campus from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. seven days a week while classes are in session. Call (334) 844-7400 for a ride.
Anyone with information on the attempted robbery or any suspicious activity are asked to call 911 for emergencies and (334) 501-3100 for non-emergencies.
