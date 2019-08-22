Columbus Hospice in need of more volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Hospice aims to give quality of life for terminally ill patients. They currently have about 150 volunteers, but staff says they always need more.
Dorothy Garza has been volunteering with Columbus Hospice for 20 years.
“I got involved because my mom was in hospice and someone came to my house and gave me a break, and so after she transitioned, then I said, ‘Well, I want to pay it forward,’ and so I’ve been volunteering ever since," Garza said.
She says helping people is the best part of her experience so far.
“Giving someone a chance to take a break because it’s really hard being a caregiver and so everybody needs a break," Garza explained.
Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Lynn Janney says they especially need volunteers to sit with patients to give families a break, but says they can use volunteers in any of the volunteer opportunities they offer.
“We couldn’t do it without them. We really need them. They are an integer part of our staff. We have volunteers that actually come in and do admin work, too. It’s also, we have to have a certain percentage of volunteer time in order to receive medicare funding so, we couldn’t do it without them. They’re very important to us," Janney said.
Garza recalls a special moment with a hospice patient from earlier this week.
“She had a problem forming sentences so we sang ABC songs and did the 23rd Psalm and The Lord’s Prayer and those are things that she remembered and so that kind of made kind of made her smile," Garza described.
Other volunteer positions Columbus Hospice offers include visiting patients in assisted living facilities and helping with bingo, taking patients’ pets to the groomer and vet, serving as an ambassador for health fairs, and making soup on Saturdays for families to eat for lunch.
Volunteers must be 18 years and older. If you are interested in volunteering with Columbus Hospice, contact them at (706) 569-7992 and ask for volunteer services.
