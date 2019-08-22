Columbus police investigating late-night shooting on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are investigating a shooting on Cusseta Rd. that left one person with injuries to both legs.
Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Cusseta Rd. on Aug. 20 at approximately 11:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived to the scene, they found a person lying on the ground suffering from gunshots to both legs.
They were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. There is no update on their condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.