CPD officer pleads guilty to sexual battery charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges involving young girls this week.
50-year-old Michael Ledford pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery in a Macon courtroom on Tuesday, according to the Macon District Attorney’s Office.
The plea came just before the jury trial was to begin. Ledford was sentenced to 10 years on sex offender probation and must register as a sex offender for life.
Ledford is on leave without pay.
