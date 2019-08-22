Loan executives tour Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way is preparing for its 2019 campaign to combat food insecurity across the Chattahoochee Valley.
United Way representatives say food insecurity is having to make the choice between paying a bill or buying food. On Wednesday, loan executives toured Feeding the Valley Food Bank to learn about funded programs, disaster relief, volunteer services, and new ways to create change for those who don’t know where their next meal will come from.
This year’s loan executives represent 10 companies and organizations around the Chattahoochee Valley. These are representatives from companies like Columbus Water Works, St. Francis Hospital, the Columbus Consolidated Government, CSU, and more.
Feeding the Valley has given out nearly eight million meals this year alone.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.