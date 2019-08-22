Man found guilty of 2005 Columbus murder granted new trial, defense attorney says

Man found guilty of 2005 Columbus murder granted new trial, defense attorney says
Antonio Magee, man convicted of 2005 murder granted new trial (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 22, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 2:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old woman in 2005 in a Columbus apartment has been granted a new trial, according to his defense attorney.

Mary Rodgers was found in her E.J. Knight Gardens Apartment home next in a pool of blood with her baby girl lying next to her.

In 2008, the now 40-year-old Antonio Magee was sentenced to life in prison for Rodgers’ murder.

In 2013, Magee claimed he felt Attorney Bob Wadkins provided inadequate counsel during the trial.

In a letter obtained by News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles in 2013, Magee stated two reasons for the alleged misrepresentation. He claimed an alibi witness who he said was with him in Atlanta at the time of the murder was never called to testify. Also, hair found at the scene was never tested.

Rodgers was Magee’s alleged girlfriend who moved to Columbus following Hurricane Katrina.

Defense attorney Jennifer Curry says Magee’s new trial will begin in September, but a specific date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.