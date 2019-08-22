Man found guilty of 2005 Columbus murder granted new trial, defense attorney says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old woman in 2005 in a Columbus apartment has been granted a new trial, according to his defense attorney.
Mary Rodgers was found in her E.J. Knight Gardens Apartment home next in a pool of blood with her baby girl lying next to her.
In 2008, the now 40-year-old Antonio Magee was sentenced to life in prison for Rodgers’ murder.
In 2013, Magee claimed he felt Attorney Bob Wadkins provided inadequate counsel during the trial.
Rodgers was Magee’s alleged girlfriend who moved to Columbus following Hurricane Katrina.
Defense attorney Jennifer Curry says Magee’s new trial will begin in September, but a specific date has not yet been announced.
