New Popeyes chicken sandwich creates frenzy at locations across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people have been trying to get a taste of the new chicken sandwich at Popeyes.
Several were met with long lines and wait times.
The sandwich consists of a buttermilk chicken filet, pickles, and your choice of spicy Cajun spread or mayo on a buttery toasted brioche bun.
Some of the Popeyes restaurants have even sold out of the chicken sandwich over the past few days.
News Leader 9 visited nearby Popeyes locations to check out the frenzy.
"I've known about the buzz and now I'm just determined to taste it," said one Popeyes customer.
“The chicken is what people liked, and then that brioche bun is supposed to be amazing,” mentioned another customer.
"The iconic sandwich has always been the competitor, which I won't mention. You've got to wonder how did they do it and it sounds fabulous," said Teresa Leonard.
“I wanted to try the chicken sandwich because everyone kept saying they wanted a chicken sandwich. This is my first time coming to Popeyes," said Aanadiyah Lloyd.
