One arrested, one at large in Custom Jewelers armed robbery in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City have arrested one man and named a second suspect in an armed robbery at Custom Jewelers.
Rusty Gorman, the owner of Custom Jewelers, fired back at the two suspects before they fled on foot.
Robbery warrants were obtained for both Calhoun and Martin on Aug. 19.
Calhoun was arrested at his Millbrook, Ala. home by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Aug. 22.
Martin is still at large, but is believed to be in the Birmingham area.
A preliminary hearing date for Calhoun has not yet been set.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
