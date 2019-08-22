Piedmont Columbus Regional rolls out new online scheduling

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On July 1, Piedmont Columbus Regional rolled out a brand new electronic medical record system called Epic.
One of Epic’s most popular patient-friendly features includes online scheduling.
The online scheduling feature is accessible to everyone via their website, Piedmont Now app, or the My Chart Patient Portal if you are already a patient.
The system will allow patients to schedule appointments with both primary care and specialty physicians.
The goal is to take customer expectations in their everyday lives and apply it to the healthcare system. Online scheduling enables those expectations to be applied to patient convenience.
This system has debuted in other regions for years and Piedmont has seen wildly successful results. In the past year, they have seen more than 200,000 patients make their appointments using the online scheduling feature.
