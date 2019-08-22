Rain Chances on the Rise by the Weekend

By the weekend though, we flip the switch to a more unsettled weather pattern with much higher rain chances through early next week as tropical moisture surges inland from the Gulf. Though it won’t necessarily be raining all day every day, you most likely will have to dodge scattered to widespread showers and storms each afternoon and evening through next Tuesday. Rain coverage looks to be around 50-70% each day, plus more clouds than sun around will keep highs down into the 80s for some. By the middle of next week, we transition back to more seasonable summer weather as we inch closer toward the end of August.