Rainy Cooldown Coming

A surge of Caribbean moisture will bring a rainy cooldown to the Valley over the next several days. This is fantastic news because we have been suffering from relentless heat, and we could also use the rain with drought conditions occurring throughout central Alabama & Georgia. Friday looks like a typical August day, with highs in the lower 90s, and spotty storms bubbling up in the afternoon. A tropical wave will supercharge our atmosphere with moisture starting this weekend, into early next week bringing numerous tropical downpours, and also knocking our highs down into the upper 80s. By the 2nd half of next week, rain chances look to return to normal levels, along with average high temps. Meanwhile in the tropics, Chantal is fading in the north Atlantic. We’re also monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Bahamas, but development is not imminent, and even if it were to occur, it would stay east of the Valley.