Second suspect arrested in 2017 murder on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The second suspect in the shooting death of a Columbus man pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Thursday.
34-year-old Kendrick Washington was arrested last week in connection to a 2017 shooting on Rigdon Road. The shooting claimed the life of 32-year-old Brandon Scott and left a second victim permanently disabled.
Columbus police said DNA evidence, witness testimony, and video surveillance places Washington at the scene. His case was bound over to Superior Court where it will be determined if a bond will be issued.
