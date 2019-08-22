Shaw High School students praised for speaking up after threats made by another student

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of students at Shaw High School in Columbus are being lauded by their principal after bringing administrators’ attention to a potential safety concern.
In an email sent to parents, Shaw High School principal Adam Herring said that earlier this week a student reportedly threatened several other students at the school.
The students brought the concern to counselors at the school who worked with administrators at both the school and district level to address the threat.
“Our students are our best asset when it comes to maintaining a safe and secure campus. Please continue to encourage your child to speak up when they see any potential danger,” Principal Herring continued in his message to parents.
There is no word at this time as to what the threat entailed or if any disciplinary actions were brought against the student who allegedly threatened the others.
Representatives with the Muscogee County School District could not comment on the nature of the threat due to the ongoing investigation, but say the Muscogee County School District Police Department is handling the investigation.
