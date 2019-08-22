Three men sentenced for Curry St. home invasion turned murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The three men found guilty of a 2017 home invasion turned murder have now been sentenced.
Devin Burden pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and theft before the trial. Ladarius Render, now 18, and Kevonta Daniels, now 16, were found guilty of felony murder and other charges at the conclusion of the June 2019 trial.
A fourth defendant, Marquez Clayton, was found not guilty on all charges during the trial.
Burden, who is paralyzed from the chest down from another shooting that left him with a bullet centimeters from his heart was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Render has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his felony murder charge and an additional 60 years for his other charges.
Daniels has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his felony murder charge and an additional 25 years for his other charges.
During impact statements from prior to the sentences being handed down, Moore’s family requested the maximum sentence.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.