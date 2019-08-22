UPDATE: Signs go up to alert drivers about potholes at Veterans Pkwy. and 9th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After WTVM News Leader 9 reported on what many drivers called a “large” pothole at the railroad tracks between Veterans Pkwy. and 9th St. in Columbus, it seems something is being done to address it.
Two large signs have gone up on either side of the tracks, alerting drivers to slow down and use caution when crossing the railroad.
News Leader 9 spoke to city services, which explained that the railroad company is responsible. We then spoke with someone at the railroad who said they now have a documented report and are looking into it.
We’ll continue to monitor this story and let you know when work on the pothole begins or is completed.
