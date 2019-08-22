USDA, SBA collaborate for small business expo in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A small business expo was held in West Point Wednesday for business owners and aspiring business owners.
The event took place at West Point Depot and was a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Small Business Administration (SBA). The expo included plenty of resources and information on how to run a small business in Georgia.
There were also resources on how to best take advantage of loan programs the USDA and SBA offer.
Many people attended the event to receive some information and to voice their concerns.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.