WOKS radio station in Columbus offers free lunch in celebration of 60 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of people were treated to free lunch in Columbus on Thursday, thanks to WOKS radio station.
The station gave away free lunch to the first 60 guests at JB’s Dollar Scoop to celebrate 60 years of service to the community.
“We’ve been in business communicating in our area for 60 years and we’re going to have a celebration on the first Saturday in November at the River Center,” said WOKS radio personality Michael Sapp. “We want everybody to come and celebrate with us as this is our way of giving back to the community for anyone who wants free food.”
WOKS is one of the number one radio stations in the Chattahoochee Valley.
