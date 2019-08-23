Atlanta double murder-suicide has ties to Columbus medical family

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta doctor is sufferng the loss of three family members.
It’s very sad news for a prominent medical family in Columbus after Dr. Christopher Edwards found his two adult children and ex-wife dead in a home in Atlanta.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, police believe Dr. Christopher Edwards’ ex-wife shot and killed their two children and then killed herself.
Very close friends of the family are having a tough time coping with the unbelievable tragedy.
“It’s like a truck ran over me this morning. It’s like a hole and I’m sure the whole community feels like that,”said Dr. Cathy Cook, friend of the Edwards’ family.
Dr. Christopher Edwards is a prominent surgeon in Atlanta, but his roots run deep in Columbus.
He is the son of the late Delmar Edwards who was the first black orthopedic surgeon in Columbus, a pillar in the medical community.
Cook grew up with the Edwards family and knows them all too well.
“The siblings, their children we were all close growing up. Even though they were a little bit older than me, we had a close fellowship and our families took turns mentoring each other’s children,”said Cook.
Long-time friend Dr. Robert Wright, also known as Bob, talks about how the community loves the Edwards family and how is heart is broken.
“Everyone right now is just devastated. When things like this happen out of the clear blue sky so unexpected, it obviously has devastating effects not only on me and members of my family, but his many friends, not only in Columbus and Atlanta, but around the country. Very well-known, very well respected,”said Wright.
The AJC reported 24-year old Christopher Edwards Jr., 20-year-old Erin Edwards, and their mother, 58-year-old Dor. Marsha Edwards were all found Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. inside Dr. Marsha Edwards’ upscale townhouse near Cumberland Park. It is believed to be a double-murder suicide.
Neighbors in the area said they would have never expected something like this to happen.
“From our knowledge, no malice between the children or nothing like that. They just seemed like a normal happy family,”said one neighbor
