Callaway Gardens announces return of Hot Air Balloon Festival

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - This Labor Day weekend, you’ll be able to see the world from way up high if you visit Callaway Resort and Gardens’ annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.
You can watch peacefully from the ground or take a tethered ride to get the full experience.
The events kick off Friday night, Aug. 30, with the Friday Night Balloon Glow.
You can take a weekend long photography course centered around the balloons or spend the day at Robin Lake Beach.
Live music, food specials, and a classic car show also add to the fun of the weekend.
The Hot Air Balloon Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1.
Adult ticket prices start at $34.95 for the day and can be purchased by clicking here.
For more details on the events happening at the festival, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.