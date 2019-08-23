Chamber of Commerce says new developments are coming to Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for new places to eat or visit around town in Columbus, there are more options coming in the near future, according to the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
This is in addition to new restaurants that have opened within the past few weeks.
“Columbus is somewhat inward looking and we’re re-developing a lot of locations like the Midland Commons site,” said Jeff Akers, a Commercial Real Estate Salesman.
Akers said the Midland Commons site will be a mixed-use development for retail and some residential properties that should be completed in the coming years.
“We’re also continuing to develop properties along Veterans Parkway, so the north corridor going into Harris County will continue to expand,” said Akers.
“It means new jobs, it means new revenue of salaries, and that spills off in the economy. There’s a factor of the economy. There’s a factor of taxes where 4 percent of the 8 percent of sales tax get to stay right here in Muscogee County. That’s good economic development as well,” said Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Other developments across the city are projects on Beaver Run Road and pockets of developments like retail businesses and restaurants. There’s also a new addition to the Animal Hospital on Weems Road to provide the first ever underwater treadmill with physical therapy and rehabilitation for dogs and cats.
“The doors should be open in November if all goes well and we don’t have any hiccups,” said Scott McDermott, the owner of Weems Road Animal Hospital.
Most of the projects will be completed in the coming years as well as some construction projects around town. Representatives at the Chamber of Commerce and property developers said the city could look a lot different very soon.
