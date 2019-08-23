Columbus police searching for runaway teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a runaway teen.
16-year-old Jesseanah Jones was last seen Thursday, August 8 at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Whitesville Road while in DFCS custody.
She was last seen wearing a multi-colored head scarf, black shirt, gray jogger pants, and pink flip flops.
Jesseanah is 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.