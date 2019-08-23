$50K grant helps repair hurricane damage at Americus theater

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Crews have now wrapped up work to repair a nearly century old theater damaged by Hurricane Michael.
The Rylander Theatre in downtown Americus had damage to its iconic torch sign after the storm in October 2018, and even the basement was damaged by water.
The theater received a $50,000 grant from the Fox Theatre Institute to make the repairs.
Rylander Theatre managing director Heather Stanley said she appreciates the institute’s mission to preserve history.
"That works really, really well together," Stanley explained. "They can help us, and we can in turn provide cultural and economic impact for our community."
The renovations are complete just in time for the 2019-2020 season at the Rylander Theatre.
It kicks off Friday, September 20, with two Broadway stars portraying the friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson.
