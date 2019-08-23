LaGrange police investigating armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating an armed robbery that took place just after midnight in the parking lot of a Walmart.
Officers responded to Private Rd., also known as Walmart Rd., at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Two victims reported to police that they were approached by an unidentified male suspect with a black firearm and demanded their property.
One victim reported that the suspect took their wallet, cell phone, cash and other cards. The second suspect reported that the suspect snatched a gold chain from around their neck.
The suspect ran away towards Mooty Bridge Rd. and was described as a man possibly in his 30s who had a large stomach. The male was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a design on the front.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.