Muscogee Co. director of Elections and Registration discusses new voting machines in Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia will receive new voting machines.
Starting with the presidential primary on March 24, all Georgia voters will use touchscreens attached to printers that produce paper ballots. Voters will then be able to review their ballots before inserting them into optical scanners for tabulation.
Nancy Boren, Muscogee County director of Elections and Registration discusses what voters can expect to experience with the new machines.
She explains what voters will have to do differently, how the new machines will work in terms of data, special training for staff and volunteers at polling places, and more.
