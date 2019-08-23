Stormy Days Ahead!

Stormy summer afternoons are on tap for the next few days as a frontal boundary sags down into the Valley, combining with deep tropical moisture coming from the Caribbean. The front looks to stall over central Georgia & Alabama this weekend, and linger into early next week, providing a focus for storms. While none of these days look like a washout, Sunday & Monday afternoons look quite wet, so expect high rain coverage. This is fantastic news because we need the rain, with drought conditions still prevalent around the area. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will dry us out, before moisture returns by next weekend, bringing back those rain chances!