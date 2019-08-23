WATCH LIVE at 11:00 a.m.: Memorial service for former WTVM reporter, Opelika native Nancy Parker

WATCH LIVE at 11:00 a.m.: Memorial service for former WTVM reporter, Opelika native Nancy Parker
Nancy Parker, 53, worked at FOX 8 for 23 years. She was killed in a plane crash on Friday (Aug. 16) while shooting a story. (Source: WVUE)
By Alex Jones | August 23, 2019 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 9:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVM) - Former WTVM reporter and Opelika native Nancy Parker tragically passed away in a small plane crash last week while working on a story.

Nancy was a current, and long-time, anchor at WVUE, WTVM’s sister station in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Nancy touched so many lives in and around the Chattahoochee Valley. She will be deeply missed.

Memorial services are being held for Nancy today in New Orleans. You can watch them below.

CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

Friends mourn the loss of Opelika native and journalist Nancy Parker

Family creates memorial scholarship in honor of journalist Nancy Parker

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.