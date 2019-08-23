WATCH LIVE at 11:00 a.m.: Memorial service for former WTVM reporter, Opelika native Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVM) - Former WTVM reporter and Opelika native Nancy Parker tragically passed away in a small plane crash last week while working on a story.
Nancy was a current, and long-time, anchor at WVUE, WTVM’s sister station in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nancy touched so many lives in and around the Chattahoochee Valley. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial services are being held for Nancy today in New Orleans. You can watch them below.
CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.