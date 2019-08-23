Wet Weather Helping to Soon Beat the Heat

A more unsettled pattern emerges beginning Saturday as tropical moisture makes its way into the Southeast, bringing better coverage of showers and storms over the next several days. So going from a 20-40% chance of rain up to 50-70% through at least Tuesday. Expect a good 1-3” of rain widespread through early next week before we return to more typical summer weather toward the middle of next week. It won’t be raining every hour of the day, but factor in periods of heavy rain to any outdoor plans you have over the coming days. With more clouds and rain in the forecast, highs should manage to drop down into the mid to upper 80s in some spots Sunday through Tuesday.