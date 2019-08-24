Defendants to pay $280M+ in wrongful death lawsuit of East Ala. vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County jury handed out its verdict today for a wrongful death lawsuit from 2016.
Judy Madere was involved in an East Alabama car accident that claimed not only her life, but four of her family members lives as well.
On Friday afternoon, the jury decided the four defendants, truck driver Kenneth Cathey, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Incorporated and two others will be required to pay $280,065,000.00.
The settlement is broken down as follows:
- Full value of the life: $150 million
- Pain & suffering: $30 million
- Punitive Damages: $100 million
- Attorneys fees: $65,000
The accident happened on Highway 80 in July 2016.
