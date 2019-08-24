Faith-based movie filmed in Columbus hits theaters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A movie filmed entirely in the Fountain City has hit the big screen.
Faith-based film “Overcomer” was shot last summer and was written and directed by The Kendrick Brothers.
After hit faith-based films like “Fireproof” and “War Room," the Brothers say they are glad they chose Columbus for this production to show the city like it’s never been seen before.
“This movie is an underdog sports story. It’s about the least likely coach helping the least likely sports runner and take on the biggest race of the year,” said Stephen Kendrick.
“We have some wonderful epic shots of this city in the film, so we loved it and I can’t thank Columbus enough for just opening their arms to us,” said Alex Kendrick.
The movie opens in more than 1,000 theaters across the country today.
