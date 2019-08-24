3 firefighters injured after Savannah apartment building struck by lightning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Three firefighters are suffering from injuries they received while working a fire caused by a lightning strike in the Liberty Oaks subdivision on Saturday.
One firefighter received traumatic injuries after a roof collapsed on him. A second firefighter received first and second degree burns, while a third firefighter is suffering from third degree burns.
One of those firefighters have been taken to the Burn Unit in Augusta. Another was taken to a nearby hospital, but has since been released.
Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns says that the building was struck by lightning.
A search and rescue team is checking to make sure that no one is inside of the building.
Stay with us as we work to bring updates to this story.
