First-ever CPD hiring event yields high results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this week, the Columbus Police Department held their first ever hiring event at the Goodwill Community Campus.
The department was looking to fill 92 officer vacancies. Close to 300 applicants attended the event seeking employment.
Recruiters for the Columbus Police Department were back at Goodwill yesterday and today to continue accepting applications.
They are conducting physical fitness tests for potential recruits as well.
To apply to be an officer with CPD, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.