Four people arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges after traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Four people are behind bars after a joint investigation between the LaGrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office that began with a traffic stop.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 38-year-old Steven Barber after receiving information that he was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Barber’s passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Kyleigh Jones, was concealing a large amount of methamphetamine in her crotch. Jones said Barber gave her the drugs and told her to hide them.
Both Barber and Jones were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
While police were executing the traffic stop, deputies with the TCSO were serving a warrant at Barber’s Roanoke Rd. home from a previous incident.
At the home, Toby Payne and Summer Joy Nicole Bowles were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Additional drugs and firearms were found at the residence, resulting in Barber receiving an additional count of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.