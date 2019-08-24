Goodwill holds ribbon cutting for GED, life skills program

“Today, we have our first graduation celebration since we’ve partnered with Goodwill [on] July 1,” said Tricia Conan, Vice President of Mission Service for B.R.I.D.G.E. "So today, we’re really here as a community to support and celebrate the students of their accomplishments and what they will have in the future. This is a great time to stop and commemorate all the hard work that they have done, but to also encourage them and let them know that we’re here to support them in the next steps.