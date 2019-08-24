Goodwill holds ribbon cutting for GED, life skills program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is partnering up with a local program to help support at-risk young people.
B.R.I.D.G.E., which stands for Building Responsible Individuals through Discipline, Guidance and Education, held its celebratory ribbon cutting and open house.
The event featured a graduation ceremony honoring individuals who have recently earned their GED through the B.R.I.D.G.E. program.
The partnership incorporates the organization with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers to aid in GED testing as well as helping teach life skills curriculum that supports students.
“Today, we have our first graduation celebration since we’ve partnered with Goodwill [on] July 1,” said Tricia Conan, Vice President of Mission Service for B.R.I.D.G.E. "So today, we’re really here as a community to support and celebrate the students of their accomplishments and what they will have in the future. This is a great time to stop and commemorate all the hard work that they have done, but to also encourage them and let them know that we’re here to support them in the next steps.
The next GED training session will be held Monday, Aug. 26 at the Goodwill Community Campus located in Cross Country Plaza on Macon Rd.
