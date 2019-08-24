Man hit by train overnight in Opelika, in critical condition

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is in critical condition after he was hit by a train overnight.
Opelika police and the Opelika Fire Department responded to the dead end of Dorsey St. at approximately 1:42 a.m. on Aug. 24.
Police say the accident involved a CSX train and occurred on the railroad tracks in the wood-line near the dead end of Dorsey St.
The pedestrian was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at (334) 705-5200.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.