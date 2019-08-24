MCSD school bus involved in three-vehicle accident on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will soon be making repairs to one of its school buses after a three-vehicle accident on Forrest Rd. earlier this week.
Photos of the crash show two cars damaged along with the bus.
Representatives with the school district say the accident happened in the afternoon hours and no students were on the bus at the time.
They say the driver of one vehicle admittedly fell asleep and merged into the bus’ lane causing the bus to hit another vehicle.
The driver who fell asleep was issued a citation.
