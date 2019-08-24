Sports Overtime: Week 1

(WTVM) - Sports Overtime is back for its 30th season of high school football coverage in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will continue to give you local football coverage every Friday night during the high school football season.
The Week 1 games Sports Leader 9 is covering include:
- Schley County at Marion County
- Montgomery Academy at Brookstone
- Pacelli at Landmark Christian
- Carver at Harris County
- Monroe at Jordan
- Columbus at Spencer
- Shaw (48) at Kendrick (14)
- Callaway (7) at Opelika (10)
- Central at Hoover
- Wilcox Central at Auburn
- Smiths Station at Russell County
- Lanett at Valley
- Wakulla, Fla. at Eufaula
- Benjamin Russell at Beauregard
- Loachapoka at Beulah
- Glenwood vs. Monroe Academy
- Lee-Scott at Chambers Academy
- Springwood at Success Unlimited
- Terrell County at Chattahoochee County
- Crisp County at Americus-Sumter
- LaGrange at Heard County
- Pike County at Central-Talbotton
- Taylor County at Manchester
- Calvary Christian at Community Christian
- Flint River at Dothan
- LaFayette at Handley
