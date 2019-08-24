Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting LaGrange man

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one man injured.
Officers responded to the 900 block of South Pkwy. at approximately 10:41 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. 911 operators were informed that the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim was interviewed at the hospital and reported that he and Cornelius Myrone Potts were involved in a disagreement when Potts pointed a firearm at him and shot him in the lower abdomen.
The victim has been transported to a hospital in Atlanta for further treatment. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives have arrest warrants out for the 42-year-old Potts on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603.
