Tropics Heating Up!

Stormy summer afternoons are on tap for the next few days as a frontal boundary sags down into the Valley, combining with deep tropical moisture coming from the Caribbean. The front looks to stall over central Georgia & Alabama this weekend, and linger into early next week, providing a focus for storms. While none of these days look like a washout, Sunday & Monday afternoon look quite wet, so expect high rain coverage. This is fantastic news because we need the rain, with drought conditions still prevalent around the area. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will dry us out, before moisture returns by next weekend, bringing back those rain chances!
TROPICAL UPDATE: So much for a “quiet” August! Both 98L & 99L with a high chance of becoming a tropical depression per NHC.
98L is currently disorganized, but is likely to become a tropical storm over the next several days. Good news is that it isn’t a threat to the east coast, other than high surf & rip currents. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today if warranted. Wouldn’t be shocked at all of this became a hurricane later this week as it moves into the open Atlantic.
Meanwhile, 99L continues to gradually get better organized, with a concentrated area of storms firing near the center. I don’t see any reason why the disturbance can’t become a tropical depression or storm over the next couple days. Though dry air and eventually wind shear will limit intensification. The Lesser Antilles need to closely monitor, as impacts are only 3 days away. Too early to speculate what happens beyond that!
Next names on the list are Dorian & Erin.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.