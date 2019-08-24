World’s most advanced fighter jet’s engines being built in Chattahoochee Valley

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The most advanced fighter jet in the world has roots in the Chattahoochee Valley. Pratt and Whitney in Midland makes engines for Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II.
Brian Anderson with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce says this has a large economic impact in Columbus and surrounding areas.
“This aircraft uses 25 suppliers. Over 5,500 direct jobs and over 600 million dollars in economic impact for the state," Anderson said.
U.S. Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson got a chance to see some of the F-35′s capabilities first-hand by flying in the cockpit demonstrator.
“Our national security is important, but economically, are the partners who create the capabilities of our military are to be located here and to be able to utilize the personnel, the people who live in our communities is just tremendous," said Congressman Bishop.
“Anytime Georgia can participate at keeping this country safe, and being an active part in producing the assets that we need, certainly a proud moment for our state," Congressman Ferguson said.
Edward Smith with Lockheed Martin says the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force have already used F-35′s in combat.
“The airplane not only is extremely lethal, but it’s survivable, which it provides us access. It provides kind of a strategic deterrence as we’ve seen. We’ve used the airplane or flown it with our partners in South Korea and it really is almost the national defense strategy in action," Smith explained.
Smith says the Armed Forces are set to buy more than 2,000 of the airplanes.
“It’s hard for enemy radar systems to detect the plane, which makes it more survivable, more lethal. More importantly, it protects our men and women in uniform," Smith said.
There are about 430 F-35′s flying worldwide. The F-35 can go almost twice the speed of sound. Lockheed Martin hopes to have more than 1,000 F-35′s flying worldwide by 2024.
