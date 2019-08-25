East Ala. nonprofit hosts day of fun honoring 10-year- old tornado victim

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s called A Fun Day for Taylor in honor of Taylor Thornton who died in deadly tornadoes March 3.
The event was a time for others to come and remember the fun things she loved so that her name will never be forgotten.
A Father’s Voice Matters is a non-profit organization in East Alabama who has a mission to mentor young men and fathers and to also give back to the community.
After such devastation, the founders of the organization reached out to Taylor’s parents to see what they could do to help them through this tough time.
“We sat down for lunch and they told me their story and I knew I had to do something," said Churmell Mitchel with A Father’s Voice Matters. "When I figured out this event, A Fun Day for Taylor, and learned more about her as a student and a child ‚I picked out things that she loved and I said ‘hey let’s put it all together and make an event about it.’”
The event featured face painting to snow cones and was held at Surge Trampoline Park.
Taylor’s parents, Ashley and David Thornton, talked about their beloved daughter and the things she loved.
“She liked to come to Surge every chance we got," said Ashley Thornton. “If her best friend Kayla could come, we’d bring her with us and I’d take her over there to play and let them jump.”
“Jokes, playing around goofing off, but she also had a very sweet spirit about her. She loved people. She loved other people,” said David Thornton.
As people visited, they had a chance to sign a banner with a beautiful picture of Taylor, sending their kind words so her parents could have it forever.
The Thornton’s said they couldn’t be more thankful to be able to have an event like this in their daughter’s name.
“I feel great and excited about people coming out and enjoying Surge, one of Taylor’s places. I’m very appreciative to Churmell and a Father’s Voice Matters for doing this for her and for us,”said David Thornton.
Mitchel also found out Taylor was a huge Roll Tide Alabama fan. So, they surprised her parents with four tickets to an Alabama game this season.
The Thornton’s said they are glad to know there are people out there who genuinely care.
“He was just one of the ones that reached out to us after Taylor passed away and wanted to do stuff in her memory, which I really appreciate. I don’t ever want to forget her, and I want everybody to know what kind of little girl we had,” said Ashley Thornton.
“Through tragedy you can still enjoy each other, each other’s time, do kind things for other people, and be there for your community,” said David Thornton.
Part of the proceeds from Snow Biz Snow Cones will go the Taylor’s family.
