Harris County High School mourns the death of wrestling coach

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School is mourning the loss of its wrestling coach.
Coach Gary Zuerner passed away on Saturday.
Harris County Varsity Wrestling expressed sympathies on Facebook, referring to Zuerner as a great coach, mentor, co-worker, and huge inspiration in the students’ lives.
The Facebook post reads in part, “We want to thank Coach Zuerner and his family for their conditional of our wrestling Tigers over many years.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.