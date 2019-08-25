Harris County High School mourns the death of wrestling coach

(Source: Facebook, Harris County Varsity Wrestling)
By Olivia Gunn | August 25, 2019 at 2:07 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 2:07 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School is mourning the loss of its wrestling coach.

Coach Gary Zuerner passed away on Saturday.

Harris County Varsity Wrestling expressed sympathies on Facebook, referring to Zuerner as a great coach, mentor, co-worker, and huge inspiration in the students’ lives.

The Facebook post reads in part, “We want to thank Coach Zuerner and his family for their conditional of our wrestling Tigers over many years.”

It is with deep sorrow and our greatest sympathies that we as a wrestling family at Harris County Wrestling said goodbye...

Posted by Harris County Varsity Wrestling on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.