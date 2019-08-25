Suspect arrested in LaGrange for burglary on Whitesville St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested for burglary in LaGrange on Sunday, August 25.
The incident happened at approximately 9:19 a.m. in the 900 block of Whitesville Street.
Upon arrival, the victim told officers that her former live-in boyfriend, Quindarrius Deon Gray, forced entry into her apartment while she was sleeping. She stated Gray took her wallet.
Gray was located a short time later and after further investigation into the incident, he was charged with burglary. Gray was transported to the Troup County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000
