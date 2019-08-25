Tropics Heating Up!

Stormy summer afternoons are on tap though at least Tuesday as a frontal boundary sags down into the Valley, combining with deep tropical moisture coming from the Caribbean. The front looks to stall over central Georgia & Alabama, and linger into the middle part of the week, providing a focus for storms. While none of these days look like a washout, Monday & Tuesday afternoon look quite wet, so expect high rain coverage. This is fantastic news because we need the rain, with drought conditions still prevalent around the area. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will dry us out, and many of will see lows in the 60s Thursday-Saturday mornings, before moisture returns by next weekend, bringing back those rain chances!
TROPICAL UPDATE: So much for a “quiet” August! We're tracking Tropical Storm Dorian east of the Lesser Antilles, and Invest 98L in the Bahamas.
98L is currently disorganized, but is likely to become a tropical storm over the next several days. Good news is that it isn’t a threat to the east coast, other than high surf & rip currents. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today if warranted.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dorian continues to slowly get better organized, with a concentrated area of storms firing near the center. NHC is forecasting Dorian to gradually strengthen to hurricane status as it approaches the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, potentially impacting the the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico later in the week. Lots of uncertainty beyond that. I wouldn't get worked up in the United States over Dorian at this point, as there are lots of obstacles in the way of reaching here.
