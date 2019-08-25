Tropics Heating Up!

Stormy summer afternoons are on tap though at least Tuesday as a frontal boundary sags down into the Valley, combining with deep tropical moisture coming from the Caribbean. The front looks to stall over central Georgia & Alabama, and linger into the middle part of the week, providing a focus for storms. While none of these days look like a washout, Monday & Tuesday afternoon look quite wet, so expect high rain coverage. This is fantastic news because we need the rain, with drought conditions still prevalent around the area. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, which will dry us out, and many of will see lows in the 60s Thursday-Saturday mornings, before moisture returns by next weekend, bringing back those rain chances!