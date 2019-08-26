Auburn University ranked top college in Ala. by 3 major ranking outlets

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University was ranked the top college in the state of Alabama by three major ranking outlets.
Money listed Auburn as the top in the state, based on value in its 2019 Best Colleges in America ranking. Auburn was placed above all other undergraduate universities in the state based on categories such as top academics, best experiences, career success, and lowest debt in Forbes’ Top Colleges 2019 ranking. Niche named Auburn the No. 1 Best College in Alabama in its 2020 Best Colleges in America findings.
“We’re so pleased to see these rankings indicate what we already know about Auburn University—that it’s a great place and a great value,” said Bobby Woodard, Auburn’s senior vice president for Student Affairs. “The criteria involved in these rankings hit areas of the utmost importance to students and their parents, including academics, value, food and campus life, and those areas are also important to us. We do our best every day to make the Auburn student experience the best it can be, and it’s nice to be recognized for that effort.”
Outcomes were analyzed using a university’s graduate earnings, employment outcomes, and job impact in making the world a better place. The percentage of students who moved from low-income backgrounds to upper middle-class jobs was also analyzed.
