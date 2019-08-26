Central WR E.J. Williams commits to Clemson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clemson it is. Central wide receiver E.J. Williams made his verbal commitment to the Tigers Saturday afternoon at his high school’s indoor athletic facility.
Williams said it was down to them and the Tigers of LSU, and in the end, E.J. was “all in” with Clemson.
He becomes the second wide receiver from Central to join the Tiger ranks. Justyn Ross is there as well and begins his sophomore season this year. Former Central defensive back Ray Thornton is there as well.
E.J. said Ross didn’t play a big par in his decision. This choice was for himself.
“[Wide receivers] Coach [Jeff] Scott really wanted [Ross] to try to get me to Clemson, he was selling recruitment as hard as he could, but he didn’t really play a role," Williams said. "I did everything on my own, it was all on me, it was my choice to go to Clemson. Nobody persuaded me or do anything like that, it just, I felt best at Clemson.”
He also likes the schools ability to produce pro-level talent at his position.
“Just the fact they’re producing receivers, putting them in the NFL, they’re not just going to the NFL, they’re going there and making immediate impacts and things like that," Williams said. “Just overall culture, great coaching and I have a great relationship with coach Scott and [head] coach [Dabo] Swinney.”
Williams is a four-star prospect according to 247 sports. With his commitment, Clemson moves up to the number one spot in the recruiting rankings.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.