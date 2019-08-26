Columbus AT&T workers among 20,000 employees striking across the southeast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of AT&T employees didn’t show up for work Monday across the southeastern United States. Instead, they decided to strike, which began Saturday.
The 20,0000 workers are hoping to drive home their message of “unfair labor practices” to AT&T, spearheaded by Communication Workers of America (CWA), a union representing telecom, media and airlines.
CWA said technicians, customer service representatives, and call centers are not working until AT&T begins enforcing fair labor practices.
Union representative Luther Land of Phenix City, Alabama said “Customers are number one. Customers are what we want to get the service back to and of course our families are being effected by this. So, that"s what our goal is.”
AT&T said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News that it’s negotiating this contract “the same way we have successfully done with other CWA contracts over the years.”
As for now, Land added that customers across the nine states which includes Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee where strikes are happening, will be impacted. Technicians cannot come out to fix things and customers service representatives are also not working during this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.