Funeral service announced for victims of apparent double murder-suicide in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The funeral service has been announced for a mother and her two children, who police say she killed last week in her Atlanta home.
The funeral for Marsha, Christopher, and Erin Edwards is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.
There will be no public viewing. Friends and loved ones are welcome to visit Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home in Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday, August 27 from noon to 4 p.m. to sign the register book.
Police are calling the deaths a double murder-suicide. Dr. Christopher Edwards, a Columbus native and the son of the late Dr. Delmar Edwards, is still grieving after finding out about the deaths of his ex-wife and children.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.