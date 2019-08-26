Girl Scout dedicates garden in memory of teacher who died from breast cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Girl Scout in Historic Georgia is recognized for the work she’s putting into her Gold Award project.
Taylor Johnson’s project consists of creating a garden in memory of her teacher who passed away from breast cancer. The garden is now finished, and Johnson hopes to raise awareness of breast cancer through her garden.
Her project puts a focus in making sure people are informed about yearly screenings to prevent breast cancer as well as making the connection between African Americans and cancer with resources on how to prevent risks.
Johnson graduated from Hardaway High School in May.
