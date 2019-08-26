Periods of Clouds & Rain Keeping Us Cooler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The week starting off with another round of cloudy skies and more widespread rain and storms expected later this afternoon and evening. A wedge of relatively cooler and drier air filtering in east of the Appalachians has helped keep highs topping out in the 80s at best for most of us since Sunday, and once again highs will only climb into the mid 80s at the worst today. The wedge will gradually recede later today though and more moisture lifting back into the Valley will help enhance rain chances. Expect 50-70% coverage of showers and storms through Tuesday before dropping back down to 30-40% coverage on Wednesday.
A front moving through mid-week will usher in another round of drier air and sunshine, putting highs back in the low 90s but mornings comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s through Friday. We should stay dry Thursday and Friday before rain chances spike again over the weekend into early next week (more average coverage for this time of year though around 30-40%). For the holiday weekend, highs will hang out just short of 90 with humid air back in place and some hit-or-miss storms at times.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian will move northwest through the Caribbean this week, but its strengthening is highly dependent on favorable environmental factors that don’t look as promising later this week; though Dorian may strengthen into a low-end hurricane at some point this week, it faces wind shear, dry air, and mountainous terrain along its path before reaching the U.S. mainland—all factors that would help to break apart the storm. For now, just watching closely and fine-tuning any potential impacts closer to home by the holiday weekend or early next week.
