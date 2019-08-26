Periods of Clouds & Rain Keeping Us Cooler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The week starting off with another round of cloudy skies and more widespread rain and storms expected later this afternoon and evening. A wedge of relatively cooler and drier air filtering in east of the Appalachians has helped keep highs topping out in the 80s at best for most of us since Sunday, and once again highs will only climb into the mid 80s at the worst today. The wedge will gradually recede later today though and more moisture lifting back into the Valley will help enhance rain chances. Expect 50-70% coverage of showers and storms through Tuesday before dropping back down to 30-40% coverage on Wednesday.